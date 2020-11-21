Norma Jean Moore, age 93, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. She was born on September 12, 1927 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Arthur and Marie (Brinkman) Goodwin. She married Edgar Moore on July 5, 1947 in the Rectory of St Boniface Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Norma Jean was a proud homemaker and enjoyed raising her children and babysitting her grandchildren. She was a longtime volunteer at the Sunset Home, was a member of TOPS and enjoyed her flower garden.

She is survived by:

CHILDREN: Alan Roy Moore (Carol) of Quincy, IL; Roger E. Moore (Chris) of Quincy; Larry L. Moore (Mary) of Pekin, IL; Nancy J. Mayfield (Lavern) of Quincy; Kevin D. Moore (Kathleen) of Quincy and Annette M. Moore also of Quincy.

SIBLINGS: Annette Nall and Edith Rust.

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her husband, Norma was also preceded in death by a grandson Eddie Mayfield and siblings: Don, Bob, Wayne 'Bud', and William Goodwin, Kathy Blivens and Pat Barnett.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.