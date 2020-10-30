Orville R. Gleckler, age 89, of rural New Salem, IL passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 20, 1931 to Jesse and Opal Gleckler in rural New Salem, IL. Orville married Anita Dickerson on June 4, 1950 at the Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene and she preceded him in death on April 18, 2018.

Orville began school in College Corner Schoolhouse and then went on to graduate from Griggsville High School. Orville was a member of the Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the church board, was a member of the new church Building Committee and was a Sunday School teacher. He also served on the Griggsville School Board for 12 years, the Pike County Water Board for 8 years, and was a band parent. He and Anita loved traveling and camping and truly enjoyed gospel music concerts.

He is survived by son; Charles (Paula) Gleckler of Council Bluff, IA; daughters, Dr. Mary (Dr. Richard) Barnes of Lander, WY and Judith (Patrick) Conway of Pittsfield, IL; grandchildren; Chad (Kelli) Gleckler of Elkhorn, NE, Nathan (Lindsey) Barnes of Lander, WY, Dr. Miranda (Kevin) Barnes Edwards of Grand Junction, CO, Daniel (Katrina) Barnes of Lander, WY, Cameo (Dr. James) McLane of Greenville, NC, Cassie Barnes of Lander, WY, Shannon Thomas of Pittsfield, IL, Shawn (Melissa) Thomas of Whitesboro, TX, Saschel "Sassy" Thomas of New Holland, PA, Cayla (Justin) Brown of Denton, TX, Ashlee Conway, of Pittsfield, IL, Morgan Conway of Pittsfield, IL, Brooke Hotz of Omaha, NE, and Adam Hotz of Council Bluffs, IA; great grandchildren, Addyson Gleckler, Halle Gleckler, Russel Barnes, Wyatt Barnes, Alixandria Barnes, Destiney Holden Barnes, Kaydence Thomas, Aubree Thomas, Vivienne Anita Brown, Elizabeth Edwards, Adeline Edwards and Cullen McLane; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Anita; daughter, Patricia Gleckler; granddaughter, Heidi Thomas; great grandson, Nolan Brown; siblings, Winfred (Dorothy) Gleckler, Charles (Vada) Gleckler, Ester (Joe) Kirk, Mabel (Guy) Wombles, and Doris (Wayne) Ellis.

All services will be held privately and interment will be at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to Pike County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.