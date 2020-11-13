Patricia Ann Shannon, 94, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Pat was born in Edina, Missouri on December 21, 1925; one of five children to Frank and Mary Belle McManus. The family relocated to Kansas City where Pat attended St. Agnes Academy and Avila College. Fixed up on a blind date, Pat met and married a handsome Irishmen, Robert E. Shannon in 1949, and together they were blessed with a full life raising eight children.

Pat lived a faith-filled life, with an unwavering devotion to her family and friends. To know Pat, was to know three things, her lifelong devotion to St. Jude, her inability to sit still while listening to her beloved jazz music, and that her signature color was pink. To be in her company assured everyone would be "in the pink" by her infectious smile and undeniable lust for life. She made all feel so welcome with her opening, "tell me all about you, what's going on."

Second only to her love of family, was Pat's enormous commitment to giving back to the community. She dedicated the last 30 years of her life volunteering six days a week at Children's Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), The Children's Place, Catholic Charities TurnStyles Thrift Store, St. Joseph's Hospital, Seton Center and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert E. Shannon, sons Gregory James Shannon, James Joseph Shannon, Kevin Patrick Shannon, her parents, Frank and Mary Belle McManus and four siblings, Richard McManus, Frank McManus, Mildred McDonnell and John McManus. She is survived by her five children, Susan (Paul) Riederer, Nancy (Vaughn) Allen, Mary Ann Shannon, Dan (Shelly) Shannon, Bob (Leigh) Shannon, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many endearing nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,13615 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, Kansas on November 14, 2020 at 10:30 am, with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Given the challenges created by the COVID pandemic, the Mass will also be live streamed and can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/XIsbHJlYP4Y. A Celebration of Life reception honoring Pat's legacy will take place at a later date and will require dancing shoes.

In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of her incredible example and values in life, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Place,

https://www.childrensplacekc.org/ways-to-help/donate/ and Children's Center for the Visually Impaired, https://ccvi.org/donate-today.