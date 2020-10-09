Paul A. Smith, age 78, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1941, in Quincy the son of Aubrey and Elizabeth (Kerkhoff) Smith. He married Kay E. Windoffer on Dec. 30, 1967, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. She preceded him in death on Oct. 13, 2017.
Paul worked at Gardner Denver for 41 years. He served in the Illinois National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Francis Catholic Church and Cursillo.
Survivors include four children, Paul D. and his wife, Dorothy (Siebers), Smith of Payson; Wendy K. Steinkamp and her husband, Dale, of Quincy, Todd M. and his wife, Tera (Motley), Smith of Quincy; and Scott E. and his wife, Amanda (Brightwell), Smith of Hannibal, Mo.; grandchildren, Kaylee and Kyler Smith, Ginny, Sarah and Laura Steinkamp, Kinsey and Liam Johnson, Elizabeth, Eva, Michaela Smith, and Victoria and Maximus Smith.
Paul's grandchildren were the light of his life, and he was looking forward to the addition of a granddaughter in February.
Survivors also include his siblings, Ronald Smith, Alfred and his wife, Joan (Klingele), Smith, Edward and his wife, Betty (Rondel), Smith and Bernadine Bartos; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lois (Klingele) Smith, Mary Jo Martin and her husband, Robert, Ann Harness, James and his wife, Jane (Schmidt), Windoffer, David and his wife, Linda (Dietrich), Windoffer, Rebecca Harris and her husband, Stanley, Rita (Ehrhardt) Lentz and Larry Taute, and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Paul was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aubrey and his wife Marguerite (Schulte), Smith and Roger Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald Windoffer, Joann (Peters) Smith, Donald Bartos, Ronald Harness and Joyce Taute.
Funeral services will be at 10?a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 37.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7?p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Calvary Cemetery or Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com
and whig.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.