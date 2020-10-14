Penny Sue Noble, 50, of Payson, IL, passed away at 6:10 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 am Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Burial will follow at Payson New Cemetery in Payson.
Friends and Family are invited to Penny's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Penny was born April 28, 1970, in Quincy, IL to Gorden "Bud" and Diana (Board) Kirby.
She was married to Roy Noble on October 31, 1997 in Springfield, IL. He survives.
In addition to her husband, other survivors include her parents; one daughter, Christina Carney; one granddaughter, Noel; two grandsons, Theodore and Logan; one sister, Kerri Ahring (Curt) of Monroe City, MO; one brother, Lawrence Kirby of St. Louis, MO; seven nieces, Sarah Bland (Greg) of Palmyra, MO, Heather Parker (Stephen) of Virginia Beach, VA, Teresa Smith (Josh) of Gaston, SC, Tiarra Haley of Springfield, IL, Chynna Miller of Bloomington, IL, Monique Smith (Ron) of Atlanta, GA, and Rebecca Ulrich of Quincy, IL; five nephews, Chad Wieprecht of Dallas, TX, Andre Hawkins of Springfield, IL, Cody Haley of Springfield, IL, Rovic Raymond of Dallas, TX, and Bobby Lee Raymond of Dallas, TX; three sisters-in-law, Sandi Haley (James) of Springfield, IL, Tawana Miller of Springfield, IL, and Joselyn Miller of Bloomington, IL; one brother-in-law, Robert Raymond (Vickie) of Dallas, TX; her paternal step-grandfather, Garry Rayl (Betty); and several great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many loving and supportive cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Penny was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Berdell Board and Ella Mae (Glas) Board; paternal grandparents, Lawrence Kirby and Grace (Brookshire) Rayl; one brother, Daniel Wieprecht; one sister-in-law, Karen Wieprecht; a special cousin, Berdell Board II; her mother-in-law, Judith Raymond; brother-in-law, Daniel Miller; a nephew, Philip Miller; and a niece, Stephanie Miller.
In 1977, the family moved to a farm in rural Palmyra, MO. Penny attended Marion Co. R-II from second grade until she graduated high school in 1988. Penny's first job was working as one of the original employees of Hardees when it first opened in Palmyra in 1986. She went on to work various other jobs, mainly in customer service. In 1993, Penny joined the Quincy Jaycees, helping with many projects and fundraisers. In 1995, she was elected Chapter President. Through the Jaycees, she met a member of the Springfield Chapter named Roy Noble. They began dating on August 5, 1995. Penny later moved to Springfield and joined their chapter. One of Penny and Roy's favorite projects was the Jaycees Haunted House. On October 31, 1997, after the haunted house had closed for the evening, Penny and Roy exchanged vows in the cemetery of the haunted house, thus beginning their journey as husband and wife.
Though life was not easy and struggles were plenty, Roy and Penny found ways to enjoy life together. They loved camping, going to the races in Bristol, TN, and the time their work took them to Costa Rica for two weeks. They were also able to fulfill one of their lifetime dreams of visiting New Orleans, taking ghost tours, and taking in the history of everywhere they went.
Although neither Penny nor Roy could have children of their own, in 2002, life happened and they took their niece Christina under their wings as they became her surrogate parents. She later gifted them with the most precious gifts possible: Noel Elizabeth Rose in 2006, Theodore Lee in 2010, and Logan Gregory in 2013. Roy and Penny then became "PawPaw" and "MawMaw". These three had both of them wrapped around their little fingers and life then became about them, whether that be coaching ball teams, attending games, planning birthday parties, or of course, trick-or-treating.
Penny loved to cook and bake. She cooked for the Payson-Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department where she was a Medical First Responder and where Roy is a captain. Roy and Penny ran the restaurant in Payson from 2012-2014. They enjoyed the staff and the customers, and were disappointed when they could not afford to stay open. Penny was best known for her lasagna and Grandma Board's strawberry pie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Payson-Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department or Blessing Foundation for Cancer and Radiation.
Pallbearers will be her five nephews, Chad Wieprecht, Andre Hawkins, Cody Haley, Stephen Parker, and Greg Bland, and her six cousins, Robert Board, Russell Board, Michael Board, Aaron Goodwin, John Kirby, and Robert Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rovic Raymond and Bobby Lee Raymond.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.