Ralph W. Corrigan, 83, of Loraine, died at 2:25?a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy.
He was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Quincy, to William E. and Erma Maude (Maynard) Corrigan. He married Ruth Treaster on Aug. 25, 1956, at Loraine Christian Church. She survives.
Ralph graduated from Unity High School in 1954. He served his country in the Army Reserves for six and a half years as a medic. He was the Loraine postmaster for 32 years. He farmed the family farm and held his private pilot's license. He was a charter member of the Quincy Flying Club, a member of the Unit 4 school board, and the Bronc Buster saddle club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique tractor pulling. He loved to study and discuss the Bible. He believed that God's rules help people. Family was most important to him.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, survivors include four children, Timothy W. Corrigan (Sarah) of Quincy, Karen G. Venvertloh (Ronald W.) of Mendon, Brian R. Corrigan of Loraine and Deborah R. (Gregory) Lewenczuk of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, David Corrigan (Sara) of Quincy, Andrew Corrigan (Lacey) of Quincy, Melissa Corley (Brendan) of Ellisville, Mo., Jeffrey Venvertloh (Brooke) of Mendon, Joshua (Jill) Venvertloh of Mendon, Katherine Venvertloh of Ursa, Benjamin Lewenczuk (Karla) of Ankeny, Iowa, Blake Lewenczuk of Marion, Iowa, and Bethany Lewenczuk of Marion, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Olive Corrigan, Liam Corrigan, Vincent Corrigan, June Corrigan, Jack Corley, Ryan Venvertloh, Brennan Venvertloh, Morgan Venvertloh, Nolan Venvertloh, Josie Venvertloh, Jace Venvertloh and Kinsley Lewenczuk; brothers, Ray Corrigan of rural Mendon and Russell Corrigan (Janice) of Loraine; a sister, Clara Frazier (Robert) of Lincoln, Neb.; a brother-in-law, Richard Brackensick of Tioga, Ill.; and many other friends and family members.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Brackensick; and a sister-in-law, Connie Corrigan.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 12, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Visitation will be from 10?a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in New Loraine Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Keene Township Cemetery Association or to the donor's choice.
Hunter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
.
