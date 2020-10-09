Ramona Donn Logsdon, 87 of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home near Canton
The daughter of Stacy Boone and Gladys Lynch Milnes was born March 14, 1933 at Thomasville.
She was united in marriage to Harold Lee Logsdon on Oct. 27, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton. He preceded her in death June 25, 2019.
Ramona was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton. She graduated from Canton High School in 1951. She worked as a secretary for Zenge and Wheeler Law Firm in Canton and also worked at Motorola in Quincy. She loved to plant her garden, watch the hummingbirds, go mushroom hunting, canning and making applesauce in the fall. She was a great cook. She enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include six children, Janis Kerberick of Edwardsville, Ill., Keith (Sue) Logsdon of LaGrange, Mo., Judy (Randy) Eaton of Canton, John (Mary) Logsdon of Canton, Steve (Julie) Logsdon of Canton and Paul Logsdon of Canton; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Kerberick, Ross Kerberick, Lori Logsdon, Lisa Logsdon, Mark (Terra) Logsdon, Les (Stephanie) Eaton, Julie Jones, Jeffrey Eaton and Avery Logsdon; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Morgan Eaton, Lilly Eaton, Brynn Logsdon and Beckett Logsdon; brother, Melvin (Arlene) Milnes of Spokane, Wash.; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Milnes of Norfolk, Va., Jeanne Milnes of Louisville, Ky., Lucille Logsdon of Leawood, Kan., and Diane Logsdon of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Rita Logsdon; sister, Shirley Livingston; brothers, Carl "Bud" Milnes and Lynn Milnes; brothers-in-law, Glenn Livingston Sr., and Richard and Kenneth Logsdon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton, with Father Rob Fields officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8?p.m. Saturday at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or St. Ann's Altar Sodality.
Pallbearers will be Les Eaton, Jeffrey Eaton, Avery Logsdon, Glenn Livingston Jr., Derek Walker and Ryan Thompson.
Masks are preferred but not required to attend visitation.
Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton is handling arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.