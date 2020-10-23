Ramona "Mona" J. Vahle, 60, of Payson, Illinois, passed away at 6:41 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hannibal Regional hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Ramona was born July 4, 1960, in West Frankfort, Illinois to Carl H. Machura and Betty R. Groves Machura.
She was married to Gary Vahle and they have been together for over 40 years. He survives of Payson, Illinois.
Other survivors include 2 children, Melody Schullian (Michael) of Payson, IL and Vince Vahle of Payson, IL, 2 brothers, Steve Machura (Tina) and Lloyd "Dood" Cawvey (Connie), and 1 sister, Donna Gass. Mona is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Paige, Mikayla and Michael Jr., 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Joshua Gass, Rebecca Motsinger, Angela Devore-Haft, Susan Devore, Rick Devore, Paul Coin, and Heather Schullian and 2 aunts, Janie and Shirley
Mona is preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, Charles "Chuck" Cawvey.
Mona was a homemaker. She liked to crochet and knit and play games on the computer. Traveling to Santa Monica to see the ocean, watching some of her favorite shows on TV and listening to music were a few of Mona's favorites.
Mona was a Christian by faith.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who took great care of Mona and David Crane and Hannibal Home Healthcare.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry of the Donor's choice in Mona's Memory.
