Randal Sturtevant
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Randy was born April 6, 1957 in Hannibal Missouri and raised in Hull, Illinois. He graduated West Pike High School and lived most of his adult life in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Randy passed peacefully from this earth on October 10, 2020. He is survived by his sister Debra Jones and was preceded in death by his parents Loren Leslie and Laura Mae Sturtevant, and his sister Patricia Platt. Additional survivors include nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the gracious staff of caregivers who devoted themselves to his care. Randy loved life and his passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew him.
The family requests that memorials be made to Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, IL. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at dawsfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
