Ray A. York, Jr. age 86, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:10 am Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Graveside services and burial will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate.

Those who are attending the graveside are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Ray was born on March 23, 1934, in Neodesha, KS, the son of Ray and Violet (Dannels) York.

He was united in marriage to Virginia Hayes on October 2, 1955, at the First Christian Church in Hannibal.

Survivors include his wife Virginia of the home; daughters, Kellee York of Hannibal and Susan Wilson (Christopher) of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter, Mia York; brother, Don York of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Mary Jane Gregory of Hannibal, MO; brother-in-law, Gene Hayes (Ruth Ann) of Hannibal, MO; and sister-in-law, Pat Carter (Tim) of Hannibal, MO. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Marcus York, Teresa Corso, David Gregory, Deborah Moore, Jena Mosley, Kay Rademan, Michael Vannatta, Tanya Dauma and several great nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Homer Gregory; sister-in-law, Helen York; nephew, Thomas Gregory and niece, Elaine Gregory.

Ray graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1952 and went on to further his education at Hannibal-LaGrange College graduating with a business degree. Ray honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 -1958 while stationed at Ft. Belvoir, VA.

Ray worked as plant manager for the L.W. Riney Company and later went on to work for Continental Cement as foreman of shipping and packing until his retirement in 1993.

Ray was a member of First Christian Church since childhood, where he served as Deacon, taught Sunday School and served on the church board. Ray worked hard to provide for his family. In his spare time, Ray built his family homes and was willing to help anyone with their projects, big and small. In their younger years, Ray and Virginia loved spending time boating on the Mississippi with family and friends. After retirement, Ray and Virginia enjoyed spending the winters in Texas and Arizona.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Wilson, Michael Vannatta, Richard Dauma, David Gregory, Philip Dauma and Mike Moore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Nutrition Center, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Ray's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com