Raymond Merle Todd, 92, of Hamilton died Nov. 6, 2020, at Maple Lawn Care Center, Palmyra, Mo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Printy Funeral Home, with burial following in South Cemetery, near Basco. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.