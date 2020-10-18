Raymond W. Heilmann, 99, U.S. Army veteran, Orland Park, Ill., died Oct. 11, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Lenore. Raymond was the loving father of Raymond (Judy), Joseph (Beverlee), and Constance (Philip) Metzler. He was the cherished grandfather to Colette (Jason) Rakers, Sarah (Ryan) Ludlum, Michael (Mari) Metzler, Kimberly Metzler, Brooke (Jim) Berthold, Tara Heilmann, Stuart Schelp, and Heath (Shannon) Heilmann. Raymond was the cherished great-grandfather to Easton and Aubrey Rakers, Katie and Hunter Ludlum, Braden and Jake Berthold, Victoria Costello, Greyson and Emilia Metzler, and Alecka and Bramm Heilmann. In addition, he was the dear brother-in-law of Therese Heilmann. He had many loving nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his seven siblings.
Memorial Mass will take place at 9:30?a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Orland Park, Ill. Internment will take place privately in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park.
Memorials may be made to The Ray and Lenore Heilmann Scholarship Fund at Quincy Notre Dame High School (QND Foundation, 1400 South 11th Street, Quincy, IL 62301); Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools (QCES, 2223 St. Anthony Road, Quincy, IL 62305); or Quincy University Campus Ministry Program (1800 College Ave., Quincy, IL 62301).
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.