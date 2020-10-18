Menu
Raymond W. Heilmann
Raymond W. Heilmann, 99, U.S. Army veteran, Orland Park, Ill., died Oct. 11, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Lenore. Raymond was the loving father of Raymond (Judy), Joseph (Beverlee), and Constance (Philip) Metzler. He was the cherished grandfather to Colette (Jason) Rakers, Sarah (Ryan) Ludlum, Michael (Mari) Metzler, Kimberly Metzler, Brooke (Jim) Berthold, Tara Heilmann, Stuart Schelp, and Heath (Shannon) Heilmann. Raymond was the cherished great-grandfather to Easton and Aubrey Rakers, Katie and Hunter Ludlum, Braden and Jake Berthold, Victoria Costello, Greyson and Emilia Metzler, and Alecka and Bramm Heilmann. In addition, he was the dear brother-in-law of Therese Heilmann. He had many loving nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his seven siblings.
Memorial Mass will take place at 9:30?a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Orland Park, Ill. Internment will take place privately in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park.
Memorials may be made to The Ray and Lenore Heilmann Scholarship Fund at Quincy Notre Dame High School (QND Foundation, 1400 South 11th Street, Quincy, IL 62301); Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools (QCES, 2223 St. Anthony Road, Quincy, IL 62305); or Quincy University Campus Ministry Program (1800 College Ave., Quincy, IL 62301).
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park., Illinois
Dear Ray , Joe and Connie ,Being a Southside Irish girl that always checks the obits first thing I saw your dear dads name . Peter and I send our deepest sympathy to your family .In this terrible time we are living in we hope you were able to see or be with dad before his passing .We hope you and your families are doing well and thoughts are with you ..From one St. Cajetan. gang to another. Love and hugs Peter and Joanne Smith Fee .
Peter and Joanne Fee
Classmate
October 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Ray's passing. He was a beloved uncle. His memories and laughter will be with us always. Our condolences go out to Ray, Joe and Connie and all the extended family.
Joe and Katie O'Brien
Tucson, Arizona
Joseph O'Brien
Family
October 13, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Heilmann and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
October 12, 2020