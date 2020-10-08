Rebecca "Becka" Donell (Stroud) Thompson was received in heaven on October 3, 2020 by her father Jack Stroud and the many family and friends who have gone before her. She left her journey here on earth in the comfort and peace of her home in Granite City, IL. As she left for heaven, Rebecca was surrounded in love and support by her mother, her long time companion, her children, and grandchildren.

Rebecca was born December 29, 1964 the older of two daughters to the late Jack and Myrtle "Becky" Stroud. Rebecca was a Graduate of Camp Point Central High School. She continued her education earning her nursing degree from John Wood Community College. Rebecca was a nurse at the Illinois Veterans Home of Quincy, IL until the time of her retirement.

Rebecca loved big and she loved fiercely, never meeting a stranger. She was a friend to all and truly enjoyed helping everyone that she could. Rebecca never left anyone out. She was passionate about family and had a way of making each family member feel special. Rebecca was known as a second mom to many as she was always mothering and caring for others. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her 6 children and a grandmother to her 33 grand and great grandchildren. Rebecca never failed to tell her family how proud she was of them or brag to anyone that would listen about her kids and grandkids. She would always say to her children "I love you to the moon and back, you will be my baby til you're 80." She truly loved celebrating the holidays and birthdays. She always went the extra mile to make her kids and grandkids feel special on these occasions, as well as, decorating, gifting, and cooking special meals. Rebecca loved shopping and was always on the hunt for the next big bargain. She could never pass up a good deal or sale. She enjoyed yard work, flowers, and crafting. Rebecca would encourage her loved ones to know God always puts you where you are supposed to be. She would encourage her survivors to celebrate the life she lived rather than mourn her loss. "Pay it forward," with acts of kindness in her honor.

Rebecca is survived by her loving mother Myrtle "Becky" Stroud of Mesquite, NV. Her longtime companion and soul mate Andrew "Tobi" Tobias of Granite City, IL. Her absolute pride and joy, her 6 children Gary "Skreech" Thompson of Warsaw, IL, Jason Thompson (Amanda) of Phoenix, AZ, Valerie Vahle (Robert) of Mesquite, NV, Sabrina Vahle (Michael) of Granite City, IL, Cheyanne Flynn (Craig) of Camp Point, IL, Cody Stroud (Ashley) of Quincy, IL. Her only sibling, her little "sisser" Jackie Reynolds (Adam) of Mesquite, NV. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren: Desiree, Alexandria, Caleb, Kailey, Ameria, Anden, Terran, Liam, Craig, Tori, Hunter, Veronica, Phoenix, Dawson, Davin, Kiovonni, Malia, Kellen, Jaxx, Deandre, Ericka, Cayden, Bella, Ava, Madison, Braedan, Addalyn, as well as, 4 great-grandchildren: Arianna, Makila, Aleeyah, and Monse. Rebecca is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Olyvia (Reidel), Jazmyn, Abbey (Joshua), Drake (Jasmine) all of Nevada, as well as her, great nieces and nephews: Reidel Jr., Landon, Analiah, Delilah, Elijah, Bradley, and Zayden. In addition Rebecca is survived by her aunts Donelle Conaway, Mary Hicks, and uncle Rex Hicks (Toni), as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Rebecca was welcomed to heaven by her father Jack Stroud. There is no doubt the first thing she did was sit down in the finest rocking chair heaven offers and rock her two grandsons Donovin and William and hold those sweet little baby toes in her hands. She was also welcomed by her bonus daughter Angela Carver, grandparents Arley and Polly Stroud, Ralph Hicks, Doris Petro, uncles Jack, Larry, and Roy Hicks, Gene Conaway, and aunts Bonnie and Connie Hicks. In addition she was also welcomed by her faithful fur "daughter," her dog Lucy who died peacefully in her sleep of a broken heart the day before Rebecca went to heaven.

Per Rebecca's wishes a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Davin Vahle, Caleb Goings, Dawson Bryant, Craig Thompson, and Kellen Meyer

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or are suggested to Siteman Cancer Center (STL), St. Louis Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House or a charity of donor's choice.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.