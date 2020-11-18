Rebecca K Hager, 49, of Ponte Vedra, FL passed away Friday, October 30th, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Jacksonville, FL after a long battle with cancer.

She was born June 20th, 1971 in Macomb, IL, the daughter of Fred Lee Hoelscher and Romel (Quesenberry) Tournear.

She married Matthew P Hager on June 16th, 2001 in St. Louis, MO. He survives.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Fred J and Gwen Hoelscher, and Robert Quesenberry.

Survivors include her mother, Romel (Ray) Tournear of Bowen, IL, her stepmother, Peggy Hoelscher of Golden, IL, 4 sisters, Lori (Ed) Tharp of San Jose, CA, Lea (Chris) Stoddard of Round Rock, TX, Raelyn (Jesse) Cook of Bloomington, IN, and Heather (Tyler) Greenslaugh of Nauvoo, IL, 2 brothers, Ryan Tournear of Bowen, IL, and Derick (Brenda) Hoelscher of Plymouth, IL, 9 nephews and 1 niece.

Rebecca attended Plymouth grade school and Southeastern junior high and high school. She received a Masters Degree in business administration from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, MO.

She was employed as a business analyst for Citibank in St. Louis, and, for the past 5 years, in Jacksonville, FL.

Rebecca loved the Lord, her family, as well as all animals. She enjoyed painting, drawing, and creating glass and wire jewelry.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be given to http://tinykittens.com. Cremation rights were afforded in St. Augustine, FL.