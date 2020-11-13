Rebecca "Becky" Sue (Raines) Burke, 88, of Columbia, Missouri and formerly of Canton, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Arbors By Colony Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Columbia.

She was born August 28th, 1932 at Canton, Missouri the only child of Fred and Margaret "Sis" (Alderton) Raines. She married Donald Burke in 1950 and together they raised four loving children and were very active in their local Canton Community. They were also avid hunters and collectors of glassware. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2015.

Becky graduated from Canton High School with the class of 1950. She was a member of Wyaconda Baptist Church of rural Canton and had been a long time member of First Baptist Church of Canton. She was a member of the Couples Sunday School Class and Missionary Society of First Baptist Church of Canton until she moved to Columbia, MO in 2016. She was a librarian at the Canton Public Library and also worked for the Canton Press News Journal for many years. She was also a very active member in the local BS P.E.O Chapter. She was a loving mother, amazing cook, and was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls.

She is survived by her four children: Virginia Brandenburger of Sullivan, IL, Jan (Michael) Hutchison of Scottsdale, AZ, Paul Douglas (LouAnne Idel) of Columbia, MO, and James Donald "JD" of Hannibal, MO. Three grandchildren: Brett (Carla) Hutchison, of Scottsdale, AZ, Jamie (Darrell) McCoy of Hannibal, MO, and Jared (Jordan Woodall) Burke of Columbia, MO. Eight great-grandchildren: Kelsey (Jacob Lawrence) Doyle of Sullivan, IL, Branden Doyle of Decatur, IL, Mason and Valen Hutchison of Scottsdale, AZ, Carlee, Aurora, Andilyn, and Jasen McCoy of Hannibal, MO and Jaxon Burke of Columbia, MO. As well as a great-great grandson: Jackson Lawrence.

She is also survived by one cousin, Donnie "Lola" Raines of Canton, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Michael Brandenburger, and granddaughter Jill Doyle.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Missouri with Brother Dan Steinbeck officiating.

Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, The American Alzheimer's Association-225 N Michigan Ave Floor 17 Chicago, IL, 60601 or to the Canton R-V Fire Department.

