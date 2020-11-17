Richard Bruce Mull, 93, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Richard was born June 20, 1927 in Hannibal, Mo., to Marvin and Mamie (Woodrow) Mull. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Mo., at the age of 16, and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country on a submarine tender. On November 8, 1947 he was united in marriage to Virginia Glascock and the two of them would share their lives together for the next 73 years. Richard was the Executive Vice President for Walsworth for over 25 years and his career allowed him to visit many third world countries in which he had opportunities to volunteer. In his spare time Richard loved to hunt, he enjoyed traveling with his family, and he also took great pride in operating his own catfish farm.

Richard is survived by his wife Virginia "Ginny" Mull; one son, Steve Mull (Julie); one daughter, Suzan Anderson (friend Larry French) of Colorado; one sister, Norma Roscoe of Colorado; 11 grandchildren, Bruce, Brett, Ryan, Suzanne, Ricky, Amy, Travis, Lynzee, Justin, Shannon, and Mackenzie; and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both of his parent; son, Glenn Mull; brother, Max Mull; and his sister, Nancy Scheiner.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 1108 West Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Grand View Burial Park, 11116 US-61, Hannibal, MO 63401.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Mo., 65203; (573) 449-4153.

