Richard M. "Dick" Newman Sr., 77, of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 3:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #37. Deacon Wayne Zimmerman will officiate.

Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks and social distancing.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Dick was born July 25, 1943, in Quincy, Ill., to Edgar Alfred and Virginia Lee Jud Newman.

He was married to Peggy J. Robertson on December 16, 1961 in Quincy. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2019.

Survivors include two children, Amy Sylvester (Peter) of Woodbury, N.J., and Richard Newman Jr. of Quincy, Ill.; three grandchildren, Andrew Sylvester, Austin Sylvester and Dalton Newman; one brother, Mark Newman (Linda) of Quincy, Ill.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edgar Newman and Gary Newman; and one sister, Patty Smith.

Dick proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Dick graduated from Quincy High School. Professionally, Dick went on to be a Communication Technician and Supervisor at Illinois Bell Telephone Company and Ameritech Corporation.

Dick enjoyed golfing at Westview Golf Course and Cedar Crest Country Club, as well as spending time at the Elks Club and Southside Boat Club, where he was a member. He was also a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.