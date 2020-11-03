Richard "Dick" Mitchell, Sr. age 89, of Quincy passed-away peacefully surrounded by his children.Dick was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his family that he missed so much. Dick was born in Mifflin County, PA on March 22, 1931, a son of John Henry and Florence May (Lynch) Mitchell.

He married Barb Mason on June 21, 1952 in Quincy's St. Boniface Catholic Church and she survives.

Dick served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He worked at Gardner Denver for twenty-three years prior to his retirement. He was devout Catholic who was actively involved at the former St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for several years and was part of the Over-the-Hill Gang. He was an associate of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ religious order, he volunteered as a member of the St. Vincent Home Auxiliary, he had membership in the Knights of Columbus and W.C.U. Dick participated in Teens Encounter Christ, Quest, Cursillo and Residents Encounter Christ.

Dick liked camping and being outdoors. He had been active with both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts, establishing the first Boy Scout troops at Jackson and Washington Schools.He was known as Smokey the Bear at Camp Saukenauk, and he enjoyed his Boy Scout trips to Filmont and canoeing there. Dick's infectious smile will always be remembered. Family vacations and times spent together were something he also looked forward to. His children shared memories of the evening drives to watch the sunset and check-out the river.

Dick cherished his family in Pennsylvania, referring to PA and the Amish communities as "God's Country". He loved his baby sister Mary. When they were little, when Dick received a quarter for doing his chores, he would then give it to Mary so she could go skating.

He worked hard to provide for his family instilling in his children the ethic of hard work by his example. The Mitchell family extends a heartfelt thank you to St. Vincent's Home and Nikki with Rehab First for their love and care of both Dick and Barb during their time there, to Blessing Hospice and April Grattan whose compassion they were blessed with as well.

In addition to his wife Barb, survivors include his sons, Dick (Vicky) Mitchell; John (Lori) Mitchell; Ed Mitchell; Robert (Becky) Mitchell; Pat (Georgia) Mitchell; Paul (Kelly) Mitchell and Ryan (Jessica) Mitchell. Daughters, Mary Fitzsimmons; Telly (Chris Majors) Crowder; Ann Mitchell; Barbie (Greg) Hebert; Susie (Tony) Bowles; Theresa (Rick) Canup; Flossie (Nik) Foukas; Chrissy Carter; Molly (Ross) Schulte and Linda (Kyle) England. Sister, Mary Shirk of Belleville, PA. 68 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren, and Six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, and his much-loved dog, Precious who was by his side at the time of his passing.He was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers, one sister, a great-grandson Niall Clark; three sons-in-law: Gary "Poncho" Clark; Harvey Fitzsimmons, Larry Crowder and his beloved dog Addie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Francis Church. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent Home, Blessing Foundation for HOSPICE and the Adams County Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Service arrangements are in the care of the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, dukerandhaugh.com