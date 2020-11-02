Menu
Richard N. Maas
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1935
DIED
October 12, 2020
Richard N. Maas, 85 of Lee`s Summit, Missouri died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Hospice Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Dick was born September 27, 1935 in Quincy, Illinois to Norbert and Marian Krueger Maas.
Dick graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School, went to Quincy College and served in the army.
Dick worked for Quincy Compressor before he purchased Air Compressor Engineering in Kansas City, Mo.
Cremation has occurred at at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee`s Summit, Mo. A graveside memorial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois.
Published by Herald-Whig from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
