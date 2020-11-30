Rita Joyce "Joy" Patton, 78, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery at Indian Creek, Mo. Fr. Joseph Portzer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, in the church fellowship hall. A rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral mass, please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.

Joy was born on Feb. 19, 1942, in Hannibal, Mo., to Russell Harrison and Sylvia Williams Harrison.

Survivors include her children, Andy Patton (Dawn) of Quincy, Ill., Matthew Patton (Heather) of Franklin, Ky., Jeffery Patton (Wanda) of Bowling Green, Mo., Steve Patton (Karen) of Troy, Mo., and Tammy Kirk of Curryville, Mo.; one brother, Paul Harrison (Barb) of Quincy, Ill.; eleven grandchildren, Derek Middendorf (April), Mitchell Middendorf, Leah Gresham (Jacob), Ethan Patton, Curt Middendorf, Jeremy Patton, Benjamin Patton, Stephanie Hubble, Robert Kirk, Devin Kirk and Valerie Kirk; and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and cousins.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents.

Joy retired in 2013 from Hannibal Regional Hospital, where she was an Intensive Care Unit Monitor Technician for over 18 years.

Away from work, Joy enjoyed researching family genealogy and was an avid reader. Joy also took pleasure in following politics. An avid traveler, Joy loved trips she took to Rome, Paris and England over the years; visiting the Vatican was a special memory for Joy. Joy's family was most special to her and she always cherished the moments they shared together.

Devoted to her Catholic faith, Joy was a former member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Mo., and most recently was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy, Ill.

Pallbearers will be Derek Middendorf, Mitchell Middendorf, Ethan Patton, Curt Middendorf, Jeremy Patton and Jacob Gresham.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Quincy, Ill.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.