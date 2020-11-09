Robert C. "Bob" Linnemann, age 72 of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Quincy, died on Thursday, November 6, 2020 in Mesa, AZ.

Beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, Robert (Bob) Linnemann was born September21, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Herbert and Helen Linnemann. Bob received a Bachelor's Degree in education from Culver Stockton College and a Master's degree from Bradley University. After teaching and Principal positions in Illinois he moved to Arizona to take a position of Principal at the Little Red School House. He then held the same position at the Tubac School District, but decided to make his avocation his actual vocation and became a full-time firefighter with the Nogales, AZ Fire Department. He also continued as Chief of the Rio Rico Volunteer Fire Department until 1992 when his wife, Sue, was transferred to Dallas, TX. He then became a full-time officer at the Dallas/Fort Worth Fire Department, from which he retired as Sergeant. Bob LOVED being a fireman and especially writing specifications for new fire trucks.

In 2011 Bob and Sue moved back to Arizona and now live in Mesa. While in Mesa he became a member of the Mesa Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) until he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2015. He fought a heroic battle against the disease and especially the side effects but died suddenly on November 5, 2020.

Bob and Sue attend St. George Catholic Church in Apache Junction, AZ where Bob is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a lector, a Eucharistic Minister and taught classes for adults.

Bob was a loving, supportive husband who adored his daughters. He loved playing with the grandkids. He enjoyed being a friend to all, traveling to new places and trying new restaurants but staying faithful to his favorite steak house and Mexican restaurant.

He is survived by his wife Sue and his mother, Helen Linnemann (97) of Rockville, Maryland, his brother Steven of Virginia, his daughters Melissa Holmes and Amanda Kennedy of North Carolina, his stepdaughters Darcy Astrain of Arizona and Heather Wales of Oregon. Also surviving are the grandchildren, Jacob Linnemann-Heath, Kolsten Kennedy of North Carolina, Marisa, Rickeym and Paul Astrain of Arizona, Laynie Peugh, Max, Xzavier, and Esme Wales of Oregon.

Funeral Mass: St George Catholic Church in Apache Junction, AZ on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with rosary at 10:30 a.m.

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, IL.

Memorials: American Cancer Society

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.