Robert K. "Rob" Edwards Jr., 64, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
He was born on Monday, May 21, 1956, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Robert and Mary (Perkins) Edwards Sr.
On Saturday, Aug. 9, 1980, Rob was joined in marriage to Theresa A. Peters at St. Mary Church in Quincy.
Rob worked as the maintenance director at Western Catholic Union in Quincy, retiring due to health reasons after 28 years. He was a dedicated and active member of St. Francis Church, as well as the Knights of Columbus, Cursillo, and the Western Catholic Union. He had many pastimes that he enjoyed, but especially loved camping at Bayview Campgrounds. During his younger years he liked to go bowling. More than anything else, Rob enjoyed spending quality time with his loved ones; his grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy.
Left to cherish Rob's memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Theresa Edwards of Quincy; their three children, Robert (Amy) Edwards III, Roger (Whitney) Edwards and Renee (Jeremy) Roberts, all of Quincy; three grandchildren, Savannah Edwards, Gabriel Edwards and Preston Roberts; one sister, Barb Surgeon of Louisiana, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Susan Maggart of Quincy and Michelle (Josh) Breihtbach of St. Peters, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Joan (Charlie) Francis and Lorraine (Bob) Sapp.
Funeral services will be at 9:15?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45?a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7?p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Memorials contributions may be made to the family.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
