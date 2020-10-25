Mr. Robert L. Johnson, age 82, a long time resident of Maywood, MO passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:10?p.m. in the Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green, MO.
He was born August 9, 1938 in Durham, MO a son of Ray S. and Helen Mae Dillard Johnson. He married Shirley Ellerman and they were married for 26 years. He later married Lorretta J. Miller on October 1, 1986 in Durham, MO. She survives.
Bob was the founder and President of the N.E. Missouri Longears Association and member of the Marion County Coon Hunters Association. He had been inducted into the Coon Hunter Hall of Fame and had been involved in transporting horses for 4-H kids for years. He had been employed with Electric Wheel in Quincy for 17 years and also had worked for the Earl and Zeta Nelson Farm and Jay and Martha Belle Wieseman for a number of years. He enjoyed watching Meet the Press on Sunday mornings. He had served in the Navy from 1959 untl 1962 and had served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Cuban Missle Crisis. He was a member of the South Union Baptist Church in Maywood, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Lorretta Johnson of Maywood, MO; children, Jeff (Donna) Johnson of Maywood, MO, Paul (Rhonda) Johnson of Quincy, IL, Ellen (Ken) Sheputis of Palmyra, MO, Paula Logsdon of Mt. Sterling, IL and Lynn (Curtis) Hummel of Payson, IL; grandchildren, Mitchell (Jessica) Johnson of Newburgh, IN, Scott Wymer of Quincy, IL, Nicholas Johnson of Quincy, IL, Steven (Krystaline) Job of Palmyra, MO, Samantha (Matthew) Diffenderfer of Perry, MO, Wyatt Logsdon of La Grange, MO, Chloie Goodman of Murfreesboro, TN, Natalie Hummel of Payson, IL and Lane Hummel of Payson, IL; great grandchildren, Waylan Johnson, Tucker Johnson, Delilah Johnson, Everett Johnson, Mallory Diffenderfer, Hannah Job; sister, Ruth Halle of Quincy, IL; brother Gene Johnson of Ewing, MO; sister in law, Mary Johnson of Ewing, MO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers James Donald Johnson an Ronald N. Johnson, brother in law Richard Halle and nephew Neil Edward Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00?a.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, MO with Rev. Dewayne Larenson officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Durham Cemetery, Durham, MO. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00?p.m. until 8:00?p.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family request that you wear a mask while present in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials be made the Arabian Horse Rescue Mission.
Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.