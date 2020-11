Ronald Basil Verdier, 77, of Hannibal died Nov. 17, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Private services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home, with burial in Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home. Service live stream at distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html.