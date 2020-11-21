Ronald H. "Ronnie" Duesterhaus, age 82, of Mendon, IL, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. in Blessing Hospital.

Ronnie was born on December 24, 1937, in Quincy, the son of Vullmar "Boon" and Agnes (Genenbacher) Duesterhaus. He married Barbara L. Neisen on May 17, 1958, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, and she survives. Ronnie was a lifelong farmer. He raised hogs and enjoyed spending time in the fields.

Ronnie served in the U.S. Army Reserves. As a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, he was active in the Men's Club. Ronnie had served as a 4-H Leader and softball coach for many years. He was a member of the Mendon Lions Club and served on the board of the Ursa Farmer's Co-Op for ten years.

Ronnie was an avid sports fan who supported his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all of their activities. He also enjoyed watching all types of sports on television. Ronnie bowled for many years. He truly loved time on the tractor, mowing his grass, and "Papa Ronnie" adored giving his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren rides on his side-by-side.

Survivors include his wife Barbara and their five children:

Daryl (Dara) Duesterhaus of Mendon; Kent (Stacy) Duesterhaus; Denise (Dave) Taylor; Jeff (Krys) Duesterhaus and Ronna (Daniel) Roberts all of Quincy. Eleven Grandchildren: Bret (Michelle) Duesterhaus; Erin (Andy) Frazier; Jill (Josh) Venvertloh; Blake (Bailee) Duesterhaus; Melinda (Austin McNeil) Brown; Chase Brown; Lainey (Andrew Jurgesmeyer) Brown; Brenner (Rayvin Knox) Duesterhaus; Benet Duesterhaus; Lacey (Noah Brinkman) Roberts; and Lauren Roberts. Eight Great-Grandchildren: Abby and Evan Wolfmeyer; Cora and Evelyn Frazier; Josie and Jace Venvertloh; Ayda and Myla Duesterhaus. Several brothers-and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and mother-and father-in-law Frank and Mabel Neisen.

A private funeral mass is planned. The Mass will be available to view live on the St. Anthony of Padua Facebook page on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Stone, celebrant. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in St. Joseph Cemetery. All family and friends are invited to the cemetery and are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the Adams County Fair Swine Barn or St. Edward Catholic Church Men's Club. Service arrangements are with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.