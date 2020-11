Ronald Rolland Hess, 76, of rural Mount Sterling, died Nov. 20, 2020, at The Elms in Macomb, Ill. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Mount Sterling City Cemetery. There will be an informal visitation without the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hendricker Funeral Home, Mount Sterling. Social distancing guidelines will be observed with no more than 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time.