Rosetta 'Rosie' Madison, age 80, of 4802 Chestnut, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Cedarhurst Senior Living Center. She was born on May 26, 1940 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Leonard and Frances (Crowe) Cramsey. She graduated from Unity High School. She married Terry Madison on September 14, 1968. He survives. At the time of her marriage, she was working at Motorola and this allowed her and Terry to buy their first home.

Rosie was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She enjoyed sports and was very competitive at them. She liked softball, golf, ping-pong and many other sports. She was a huge fan of Elvis. However, her favorite time was that spent with family.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by;

ONE CHILD: Tracy Broemmer and her husband Jim of Quincy.

TWO GRANDCHILDREN: Lexie Broemmer and Jimmy Broemmer

TWO SIBLINGS: Joan Leindecker (Joe) and Jean Frericks.

SISTER-IN-LAW: Marcia Cramsey

BROTHER-IN-LAW: Dick Veihl (Margaret)

Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, a son in infancy, and siblings: Lenny Cramsey (Jean), Don Cramsey (Joanne), Ken Cramsey (Barb), Bob Cramsey (Barb), Bill Cramsey, Marian Ormond (Bernie), Fran Veihl, Rita Davis (Kenny) and a brother-in-law; Mike Frericks.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Adams County. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.