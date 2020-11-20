Rowena M. Bossarte Larimore, 86, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:08 am Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hammond Hall in Quincy.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Payson New Cemetery in Payson, IL.

The family will have a private visitation at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Rowena was born June 11, 1934, in Harris Township in Fulton county, IL to Ralph E. and Margie Amos Murfin.

She was first married to Dean Lee Bossarte on June 30, 1956 in Payson, IL. He preceded her in death on December 9, 1983. She later married Marvin Dale Larimore on September 8, 2002. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2020.

Rowena is survived by five children, Cheryl "Cherie" Ulrich (Mike), Rebecca "Becky" Rossiter (Rodney), Susan Worcester, Diane Glas (Glen), and Amy Eddings (Robert "Bob"); 11 grandchildren, Dana Ulrich (Jesse Render), Lisa Ulrich (Bryan Brogan), Arica Adduci, Tabitha Miller (Neal), Antonio Adduci (Bethany Peters), Stephanie Freeman (Ryan), Jeremy Worcester (Kelsey), Hannah Worcester, Rachel Worcester, Kari Sargent (Kenny), and Daniele Wolf (Shawn); six great-grandchildren, Dean Miller, Andi Adduci, Sidney Adduci, Everett Worcester, Kaleb Sargent, and Harper Glas; three step-children, Peggy Larimore of Camp Point, IL, Julie Larimore of Quincy, IL, and Lori Kaufmann (Jim) of Payson, IL; two step-grandchildren, Chris Kaufmann (Meghan) and Jill Cook (Rob); four step-great-grandchildren, Tucker, Rylee, Carter, and Cora; one sister, Marguerite Jenkins (Gary); one brother-in-law, Neil Larimore (Darlene); and three sisters-in-law, Donna Mibbs, Janet Bingaman (Dan), and Marcia Copher (Ed).

Rowena was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Juanita Maple; and one brother, Kenneth Murfin.

Rowena graduated from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing. Professionally, she went on to work at Blessing Hospital as an RN in Pediatrics and at the Adult Daycare. She loved her career as a nurse, and worked at Blessing from 1955-1997.

Rowena enjoyed feeding the birds, especially cardinals, embroidery and comforter quilts, writing letters, and watching old Westerns on TV. She and Marvin loved taking bus trips together to Pennsylvania, Opryland, Branson, Pike's Peak, and her favorite, Niagara Falls. Rowena was also a great cook known for her noodles, red velvet cake, and fudge. Most of all, she loved her faith, family, and friends, and cherished any time spent with them.

Rowena attended Payson Christian Church, Akers Chapel Church of Christ, and Liberty Christian Church over the years, and was a dedicated member at each. She was also a Sunday School teacher and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dana Ulrich, Lisa Ulrich, Arica Adduci, Tabitha Miller, Antonio Adduci, Stephanie Freeman, Jeremy Worcester, Hannah Worcester, Rachel Worcester, Kari Sargent, and Daniele Wolf.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing or Illinois Veterans Home.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.