Russell B. DeLaPorte, age 86, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:11 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Jason Hargraves and Kyle DeLaPorte will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.

Visitation celebrating Russell's life will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Grand View Funeral Home.

The service will be streamed live through the Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park Facebook page, Friday,starting at 2:00 PM.

Russell was born on September 4, 1934, in Hannibal, MO, the son of William and Bertha (Marlow) DeLaPorte.

He was united in marriage to Nancy C. Richmond on January 3, 1954, in Hannibal, MO. She survives him.

Other survivors include his children, Dianne Campbell (Joe), David DeLaPorte (Joy), Dale DeLaPorte, and Darrin DeLaPorte (Tracey); sisters, Esther Hirner (Bob) and Jean Roach (James); grandchildren Jared Campbell (Bonnie), Matthew Campbell (Sarah), Rebecca Carver (Ryan), Stephen Campbell (Lacey), Clare DeLaPorte, Meryle Galloway (Rob), Russell Tyler DeLaPorte, Kyle DeLaPorte (Amelia), Daniel DeLaPorte, Rene' Abigail DeLaPorte, Jeremy DeLaPorte (Natalie), and Benjamin DeLaPorte (Libby); twenty-three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. DeLaPorte was preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest DeLaPorte, Bill DeLaPorte, Jim DeLaPorte, Art DeLaPorte, Bob DeLaPorte and Mary Hanlin.

Mr. DeLaPorte honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Mr. DeLaPorte worked for American Family Insurance while also working for the U.S. Postal Service. When forced to choose between the two, he chose the Postal Service. Beginning as a substitute rural carrier, he continued to advance. In 1972, he was promoted to Director of Customer Service, and was in charge of all mail delivery and retail operations in cities with zip codes 623, 634, and 635. He was chief negotiator to labor union contracts, and highway contract routes, and was the instructor to all Postmasters in these offices for Rural Routes. Russell was the 28th Postmaster for Quincy, IL. He was the first Quincy Postmaster to be selected based upon merits as a career postal employee rather than being a political appointee. When he was sworn in as the Quincy Postmaster, it was said that he was "by far the most qualified candidate that had ever been selected" by John Goodman.

Away from work, Russell enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and collecting coins. He was active in the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 where he served on the funeral honor guard, as well as holding officer & trustee positions. In his younger years he was an active member of the Moose Lodge, the Elks Lodge and the Masonic Lodge.

Mr. DeLaPorte regularly attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Mr. DeLaPorte's grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys' Town, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family on Russell's memorial page at grandviewfuneral.com.