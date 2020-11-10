Ruth L. Grimes of Allen, Texas passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born on September 19, 1920 to Ben Franklin Gatz and Edith M. (Cruz) Gatz in Rulo, Nebraska. Ruth was of graduate of Falls City High School in Falls City, Nebraska. In January of 1939, she married the late George A. Grimes in Rulo, Nebraska. Ruth was a longtime resident and co-owner of the Grimes Standard Stations in Quincy, Illinois. She was a member of Church of Nazarene in McKinney, Texas where she was active in the church missionary work. Ruth worked at the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, Illinois for over 20 years. She was a loving homemaker to her family.

Ruth is survived by her son, Joe Grimes and wife, Tina of McKinney, Texas; daughter-in-law, Barb Grimes of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Jordan Huffstutler and husband, Kenny of Corinth, Texas, Emily Grimes of Dallas, Texas, and Mark Grimes of Houston, Texas, and; great-grandchildren, Timothy Grimes, Joshua Grimes and Hunter Huffstutler; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Grimes; son, Tim Grimes; grandson, Michael Grimes; and four sisters.

To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com