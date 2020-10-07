Ruth M. Buswell, 74, of Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton, formerly of Camp Point and Payson, died at 5:18 p.m Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Keokuk Area Hospital.
Born April 23, 1946, in Quincy, Ruth was a daughter of Raymond and Bertha Clarkson Tournear.
Ruth had been employed at Weems Laundry and Bertha's Cafe. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Camp Point Assembly of God church.
Survivors include her son, Norvin Ray Buswell, Payson; her sister, Leona (Tim) Lung, Camp Point; her brother, Ray (Romel) Tournear, Bowen; her nieces and nephews, Tim (Tamie) Lung, Ted (Sara) Lung, Lori (Edward) Tharp, Lea (Chris) Stoddard, Rebecca (Matt) Hager, Ryan Tournear, and Raelyn (Jesse) Cook; and numerous great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Thomas Lung.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Camp Point Assembly of God Church by Rev. Tim Lung. Burial will follow at South Side Cemetery, Clayton.
Visitation will be from held Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Camp Point Assembly of God Church. Please bring a mask if you wish to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Point Assembly of God Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.
The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.