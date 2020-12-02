Sharon K. O'Shea Neisen, 76, of Camp Point, died at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in her home.

Born April 12, 1944, in Louisiana, Missouri, Sharon was a daughter of Alonzo and Martha Lyter O'Shea. She married Norbert M. Neisen on July 20, 1963, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2002.

Surviving are her children, Dina Schultz and her husband Tim, Brimfield, IL., Jeffrey Neisen and his wife Lisa, Fowler, IL.; Lisa Neisen, Quincy, Erin Mohr and her husband Chris, Dubuque, IA., Eric Neisen, Paloma, IL., Kristin Brotherton and her husband Kent, Camp Point, IL., and Stacey Heberlein and her husband Joe, Liberty, IL.; her grandchildren, Lindsay Wallace, Brandon(Alicia) Wallace, Montanna (Alex) Altmix, Brady, Lydia, and Jordan Neisen, Kelty Norton, Riley and Gracie Mohr, Mazie, Ava, and Lola Neisen, Connor, Afton, Kylie, and Ryan (Megan) Brotherton, Ashley (Jake) Jackson, and Jude and Leilani Heberlein; her great-grandchildren, Bridger, Lillian, Sawyer, Olivia, Charlotte, Haizel, and Creed; her sister, Bonnie Sue Tralles, St. Charles, MO.; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved companion, Sami Brady, her dog.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson, Cooper J. Heberlein.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.