Sheila K. Trumblee, age 65, of Ewing, MO died at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was born September 15, 1955 at Quincy, IL, a daughter of Duane Roy and Norma Eileen Bronestine Trumblee. She was never married.

She graduated from Starmont High School in Strawberry Point, IA and received an Associate's Degree in accounting from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, IA. Sheila worked most all of her life as a dietary aide at nursing homes, the last 28 years serving at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy starting there in 1991.

Sheila's hobbies were crafting, crossword puzzles and playing solitaire on her tablet. She enjoyed watching the Christian TV stations. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include sisters, Marsha (Carroll)Hoffman of Canton, MO, Debra (John) O'Brien of Ewing, MO, Judee (Jeff) Fuller of Kirksville, MO, Becky (Mark) Tucker and one brother, Jim (Teri) Trumblee of Strawberry Point, IA; also surviving are many nieces and nephews and their children.

Preceding her in death were her parents and sister Linda Trumblee.

Graveside services and burial will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Midway Cemetery near LaGrange, MO with Pastor Orlie Yoder officiating. Music will be recorded selections

Pallbearers will be her nephews, Justin Hoffman, Terry O'Brien, Matt O'Brien, Cody Fuller, Jared Tucker and Jordan Tucker. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggest memorials be made to the East Midway Cemetery.

