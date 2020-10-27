Shena "Kathy" Wright, 62, of Quincy, IL, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 24, 2020 after her courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Chris Lefever will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

Friends and family are invited to Kathy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Kathy was born October 15, 1958, in Kirksville, MO to Emmett and Edith Dorman Ray.

She was married to Stephen Wright on August 13, 2011 in Quincy, IL. He survives.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Shena Ray of Quincy and Tiffany Wright of Quincy; one son, Brandon Wright (Brooke Snyder) of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Donte Ray, Namarii Wright, Nalaya Wright, Branleigh Wright, Brenner Wright, Brohen Wright, and Brayton Wright; three brothers, Emmett Ray, Buster Ray, and Hollie Ray; two sisters, Joyce Hilderman and Mickie Rice; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Flora Burnett and Connie Dierking.

Kathy loved going to rummage sales and thrift store shopping all throughout the Hannibal and Quincy area. She also enjoyed car rides around town. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Memorials may to made to the Shena "Kathy" Wright Memorial Fund.

