Sheri L. Jones

Sheri Lynn Jones, 53, of Center, Mo., passed away at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital. Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo.

The James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo., is serving the family.

Sheri was born May 10, 1967.

Sheri loved her family at the Westview Nursing Home in Center. She moved to Westview in 2014. One of Sheri's greatest joys was being voted President of the Resident Council at Westview. She took great pride in always looking out for her fellow residents. She will be deeply missed by her Westview family.

Online condolences may be made at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.



Published by Herald-Whig on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
