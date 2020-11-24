Shirley J. Llewellyn, 83, of Clayton, died at 7:32 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Born June 21, 1937, in Beardstown, IL., Shirley was a daughter of Harold Wilbur and Margaret Ellen Hall Smith. She married Donald M. Llewellyn on May 3, 1958, in Ft. Knox, KY. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2014.

Shirley was active with the Boy Scouts and earned numerous awards as a troop leader. She is best known for her cooking abilities, starting at the age of 14. She prepared countless meals over the years for her family, the Clayton Lions Club, her catering business, as well as her time as the owner of the Clayton Country Inn. She later worked at the Clayton Cafe, was a cook at Central Elementary School, before finally retiring from food service at the Western Illinois Department of Corrections in Mt. Sterling.

Shirley was a member of the First Christian Church in Clayton and served her community in countless ways throughout her life. Most of all, she was a "Mom".

Survivors include her children, Bill (Lora) Llewellyn, Mt. Sterling, IL, James "Tug" (Deanna) Llewellyn, Camp Point, IL, Nanna O'Donnell, Clayton, IL., Sue (Mike) Owen, Bowen, IL., and Mike (Janet) Llewellyn, Quincy, IL.; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with one expected in June; two sisters, Linda Cady, Lincoln Park, MI., and Betty Allen, Clayton, IL.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Marty Llewellyn; a great-granddaughter, Maggie Homan; a great-grandson, Elliott Llewellyn; a sister, Sandra Louise Yelliot; and two brothers, Gerald Dean and Wayne Smith.

Private family services will be Friday, November 27 at the South Side Cemetery in Clayton by Pastor Brandon Llewellyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clayton American Legion Auxiliary or the First Christian Church in Clayton.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton is handling arrangements.