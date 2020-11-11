Sister Clare Wand, OSF (1927 – 2020) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, on November 8, 2020. Sister Clare was the daughter of the late Clara Hoebing and Maurice Wand of Quincy, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Henry, Joseph and Sam; and her sisters, Margaret Klauser, Theresa Halfpap, Rita Dreier and Helen Freidhoff. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Wand and Pauline Uppinghouse both of Quincy, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, Joliet for 76 years.

Growing up in such a large family, Sister Clare learned early in life how to give of her time and talents to others, but especially to her siblings. Caring for and working with her brothers and sisters, she developed a special way of bonding.

Born and raised in Quincy, Illinois, Sister Clare was a member of St. Anthony Parish. She graduated from the Parish Grade School and attended St. Francis Academy (now Joliet Catholic Academy).

On September 7, 1943 she walked up the steps of St. Francis Convent to become a postulant. She was accepted into the novitiate on August 12, 1944 receiving the name of Sister Mary Clarissa. Her love and devotion to St. Clare of Assisi prompted her in the 1970's to shorten name to Sister Clare.

Trained in the culinary arts, Sister Clare ministered to her sisters in convents in Illinois and Ohio, taking care of their day-to-day needs for twenty-two years. In 1968 she began another chapter of her life by ministering at St. Francis Academy as part of the staff. She served as a teacher of Home Arts, registrar, bookstore manager, and clerical assistant for 21 years.

Having expressed an interest and love for the elderly, Sister Clare volunteered her time at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in 1999. In 2002 Sister Clare returned to Quincy where she ministered by caring for family members who were ill. In 2012, when her health declined, she returned to Our Lady of Angels as a resident. Her happy spirit and quick wit brought smiles to her sisters and the staff at OLA.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus, there will be no wake for Sister Clare. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Clare at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet at a future date.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.

For information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com