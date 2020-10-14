Stephen Wayne Ballinger, 69, of Clayton, IL, passed away at 4:36 am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park in Quincy.
Friends and Family are invited to Stephen's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Stephen was born March 27, 1951, in Quincy, IL to Marion "Buddy" and Dorothy Marie Gilker Ballinger.
He was married to Tina Marie Knutson on September 24, 1986 in Las Vegas, NV. They recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary. She survives.
In addition to his wife, other survivors include three sons, Gary Ballinger (Stephanie), Travis Ballinger (Brianna), and Stephen "Tuffy" Ballinger (Amy Keeling); one daughter, Candice Ballinger (Anthony Yates); six grandchildren, Zachary Ballinger, Larken Ballinger, Caidyn Ballinger, Camdyn Ballinger, Amaya Ballinger, and Patrick Little Yates; one sister, Mary Fae Johnson (Dave); several nieces and nephews; and three brothers-in laws and two sisters-in-law who truly loved him.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patricia (Stratman) Daniels; one brother, Mark Ballinger; two nephews, Danial Alderton and Aaron Moushey; one great-niece, Airyan Hoffman Bell; and several aunts and uncles.
Professionally, Stephen was a heavy highway laborer for Labor Local #919. God must be getting close to finishing heaven and needed Stephen to help with the hard and heavy parts.
Stephen loved being outdoors and deer hunting, turkey hunting, and fishing. He especially enjoyed the mountains in Colorado and fishing there with his son Travis. He also loved watching Gunsmoke, the Weather Channel, and Fox News. Stephen was a great cook and baker, famous for his pork chops, fried potatoes, and often making his kids' birthday cakes. He loved his family dearly and was very proud of his children. Stephen was a selfless man, and always wanted to give rather than receive.
Stephen was a Christian by faith. He always believed in God and would take a break from watching Gunsmoke during the Easter season to watch all the Easter movies. Stephen was baptized on September 24, 2020, at which time Tina was baptized too. This was an extra special day to them, as it was also he and Tina's 36th wedding anniversary and Tina's birthday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with Stephen's medical expenses. They can be made payable to Tina Ballinger.
Pallbearers will be Stephen "Tuffy" Ballinger, Travis Ballinger, Danny Alderton, Randy Alderton, Anthony Yates, and Zachary Ballinger.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.