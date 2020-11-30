Steve E. Betts, 60, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 1:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo.

There will be no visitation.

The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.

Steve was born Dec. 15, 1959, in Hannibal, Mo.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Bill Betts and Emerson Betts.

Steve previously worked for the Wolverine Shoe Factory.

He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Christian Children's Home.

Online condolences may be shared at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.