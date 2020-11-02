Suzanne Kay "Sue" Lohmeyer, 69, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 2:15 am Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sunset Home in Quincy.
A visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including requiring face masks, social distancing, and allowing no more than 50 guests in at a time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Sue was born July 4, 1951, in Quincy, IL to Aaron and Shirley Emerick Wardlow.
Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Lohmeyer (Heather) of Quincy, IL and Jayson Lohmeyer (Kristin) of Quincy, IL; six grandchildren, Jase, Jaxon, Kelsi, Kaetlyn, Derik, and Finley; two brothers, Jeff Wardlow and Tony Wardlow (Paula); three sisters, Becky Alloway (Steve), Tracey Potter, and Kim Wardlow; and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Davin Lohmeyer; and one niece, Shannon Alloway.
Sue was a CNA at Good Samaritan Home and a homemaker.
Sue loved attending her sons' football games and playing cards with her sisters. She was a great cook, famous for her Texas hash and the "nacho nights" she hosted at her house. Sue loved family gatherings, whether that involved trips to Jamaica and Lake Wyaconda or simply playing board games like "Sorry" with her nephew, Sam. Sue's family was her life and meant the world to her; she was a very proud and caring mother, and loved spending time and helping out with her grandchildren. Sue was very accepting and kind to all those around her, and she will be deeply missed.
She previously attended St. John's Catholic Church in Quincy.
