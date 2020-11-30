Ted R. "Rich" Purdom, 66, of El Dara, Ill., passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.

He was born April 2, 1954, in St. Louis, Mo., to Ted D. and Laverne (Spitz) Purdom. They preceded him in death.

He married Cindy Alles on Feb. 21, 1978, in St. Louis, Mo. She died on May 23, 1987.

He married Kelly Wall on Sept. 2, 1989, in St. Louis, Mo. She survives in El Dara, Ill.

In addition to his wife Kelly, he is also survived by one son, Richard, wife Monica, Purdom of St. Charles, Mo.; two daughters, Becky Elmore, husband Michael, of Childress, Tex., and Megan Kimball, husband Dennis, of El Dara; five granddaughters, Justyce Carsey, Kaitlyne Kindle, Mariana Kimball, Becky Kimball and Hadley Purdom; four grandsons, Levi Kindle, Christopher Bunn, Alex Kimball and Jonathon Kimball; two sisters, Annette Rohlick of St. Louis, Mo., and Linda House of St. Peters, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Purdom.

Rich retired from the Postal Service after many years of service. He later worked for the Sny Levee District. He had served in the Marine Corp. and later served in the U.S. Army and active Reserves. He enjoyed bowling and teaching kids to bowl. He loved to fish. Rich was a jack of all trades.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Taylor-Martin Cemetery in El Dara.

There is no visitation.

Burial will be in Taylor-Martin Cemetery in El Dara.

Memorials are suggested to the Pike County Animal Shelter.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is in charge of arrangements.

