Teresa Paula Conover age 64, of Quincy formerly of Liberty, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 3:18?a.m. in Sunset Home. Teresa was born in Quincy on August 31, 1956 a daughter of Gerald R. and Sonja (Toomey) Conover.Teresa was a Certified Nurse Assistant who worked at the Illinois Veteran's Home until her retirement. She had also been a waitress at the family restaurant, Conover's Café in Liberty.Teresa was a graduate of Coatsburg Grade School, Liberty High School and John Wood Community College. She married Alan Bruns, and together they had two daughters.She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. Teresa loved her waitressing work and being a C.N.A. In her spare time, she liked gardening and collecting salt and pepper shakers. She most cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandson.Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia (Brad) Knoblock of Colorado Springs, CO; and Angela (Ryan) Klinner of Quincy, IL; Five grandchildren, Jacob Knoblock, Caitlyn Knoblock, Byron Knoblock, Alexis Klinner and Avery Klinner; One great-grandson Archer Knoblock-Childress. Sisters: Tami Darnell, Rhonda Gooding, Becky (Gene) Walton, and Mary Tennis. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.Teresa was preceded in death by her parents.Memorial services are planned for Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00?a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 5:00?p.m. at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines while attending the visitation and memorial service. Memorials are suggested to Blessing Foundation for HOSPICE; Sunset Home Activities Fund, or the Cancer Institute at Quincy Medical Group.Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.Condolences may be expressed at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.