Terry L. Weills, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Quincy on November 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 12, 1947 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Leo Weills and Kathryn Merrill.

He received his associate's degree in data processing from Eastern Iowa Community College and his bachelor's degree in business management from Quincy University. Terry moved from Ohio to Iowa and then to Normal, Illinois where he met Lou Ann Pieper at disco dance class. They were married May 23, 1981 and she survives.

Terry and Lou Ann moved to Peoria in 1982 and finally to Quincy during the flood of 1993 where he became a Vice President of Merchants Wholesale. He spent the final 12 years of his career as the Computer Operations Manager at Titan Wheel from where he retired in 2015.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. He took great pride in his yard and garden and was happiest when working on a project around the house. He enjoyed snow skiing, bowling, NASCAR and anything to do with airplanes.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, Melissa (AJ) Holtschlag of Quincy, two grandsons, Aiden and Liam Holtschlag and sister, Sharon Kouts of Lewisburg, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Blessing Hospice and to the ladies of 24/7.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Quincy, Illinois. Interment in St. Anthony Cemetery, Quincy, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Quincy, IL or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.