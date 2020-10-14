Thomas D. "Tom" Spradlin, 72, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:27 am Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Friends and Family are invited to Tom's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #37 at the beginning of the visitation on Wednesday at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Tom was born June 17, 1948, in Jacksonville, IL to Earl and Helen Coop Spradlin.
He was married to Dianna F. Ballard on December 24, 1966 at Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. She survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Eric Spradlin (Kourtney) of Durham, MO, Erin Spradlin of Quincy, IL, and Sarah Fortney (Andy) of Ponca City, OK; 12 grandchildren, Maiara, Garrett, Silas, Dreshawn, Savion, Amya, MacKenzie, Madilynn, Andrew, Konner, Zane, and Zeke; two brothers, Bernard Spradlin of Thomson, IL and Bill Brown (Nancy); three sisters, Nancy Constant of Springfield, IL, Ginny Miller (Todd) of Quincy, IL, and Lola Douglas of AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his foster parents, Albyn and Helen Pearn; three brothers, Earl, Albert, and Larry Spradlin; three sisters, Phyllis Surratt, Lois Quintero, and Joyce Hendrian; and one brother-in-law, Carl Constant.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He later served in the Army Reserves.
Tom went to X-ray school, CNA school, and welding school. He first worked at Moorman's Manufacturing for 20 years. He later worked at LED (now ADM), followed by Sunset Home and the Illinois Veterans Home, where he worked as a CNA. Tom later retired from Gardner Denver. During retirement, he worked security at Titan Wheel.
Tom loved fishing, the Kansas City Chiefs, and old Westerns, especially those with John Wayne. He loved his family dearly, and especially enjoyed traveling to visit his daughter Sarah in Ponca City, OK and spending time with his grandchildren.
Tom was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.