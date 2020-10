Thomas Patrick Meade, 81, died Oct. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra, Mo. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Palmyra, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.