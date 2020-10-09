Thomas Raymond Hurt, 27, of Quincy, left this world on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Thomas was loved beyond measure and will never be forgotten. He loved football, being outdoors, and golfing, to name a few things. Most of all, he loved spending time with Stevie Walker. Thomas' time on this earth was short, but he made an impact that will last a lifetime. Survivors include the love of his life, Stevie Walker, their two dogs, Shelby and Lainey, friends and family from Waynesville, Mo., and Quincy.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up by Luther Memorial Church, 12th and Jersey, Quincy, Ill.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.