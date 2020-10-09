Menu
Search
Menu
Herald-Whig
Herald-Whig HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Raymond Hurt
Thomas Raymond Hurt, 27, of Quincy, left this world on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Thomas was loved beyond measure and will never be forgotten. He loved football, being outdoors, and golfing, to name a few things. Most of all, he loved spending time with Stevie Walker. Thomas' time on this earth was short, but he made an impact that will last a lifetime. Survivors include the love of his life, Stevie Walker, their two dogs, Shelby and Lainey, friends and family from Waynesville, Mo., and Quincy.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up by Luther Memorial Church, 12th and Jersey, Quincy, Ill.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.