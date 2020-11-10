Veda Irene Sisk was born in Florida, MO on April 8, 1926, a daughter of Richard Nichols and Ada Miller. She married James 'Bud' Sisk at Pittsfield on September 15, 1947. Bud was the love her life. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2012.

Veda Sisk. If you are about to throw away any old clothes, stop. Consider: Veda Sisk (you probably know her as 'Irene') who entered eternal life on Monday, November 9, 2020. Her spirit is carried on by her 3 children, 28 grandchildren, 5 surviving siblings and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Irene during her 94 years, among them: Never throw away old clothes. Use the old ones to clothe the kids in the neighborhood, to give to the less fortunate, have a yard sale (just to give items away for free), sing down the halls of the nursing home, be kind, and if you want to change the world, go home, and love your family.

Irene was a homemaker. There was always a warm cast iron skillet full of fresh rolls or cobblers for her family and friends. Irene did not know a stranger. She also loved to quilt; her hands never rested.

She is the whisperer of the leaves as you walk down the street; she is the smell of certain foods you remember. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the color of a rainbow, she is Christmas morning.

Those who have taken her lessons to heart will continue to ensure that every child is loved, every nursing home resident is visited, and the hungry will have a sandwich.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda (husband Rich) Osten of Barry, IL, Fanny (Husband Frosty) Clark of Barry, IL and Penny Hawkins of Hannibal, MO. Also surviving are 32 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Elgin Jennings, James Sisk and two daughters, Janet Maglioacchetti, Shirley Howard, and a special niece Rosy Harris Benjamin.

Graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry, IL. Memorials are suggested to be made to Baylis Fire Department. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.