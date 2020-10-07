Vera May Ley, age 89, of Quincy, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home. She was born July 2, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of Fred and Gertrude (Geers) Rosswog. Vera married Frank Ley Sr. on May 6, 1950, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. He preceded her in death April 17, 1999.
Vera was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Quincy. She was the parish secretary for many years at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church and a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.
Vera was highly skilled at needlework and hand embroidery, making many decorative dish towels throughout her life. She and the Rosswog family were known for making fresh flower bouquets from the family garden and greenhouse, especially for Memorial Day. She had a lot of fun collecting salt and pepper shakers to add to her vast collection, but her number one love was her children and grandchildren.
Vera is survived by her children, Nancy Walker of Quincy, Frank (Sue) Ley, Jr., of Edwardsville, Ill., Kenneth Ley of Quincy, Mary Beth (Al) Sanchez of Wichita, Kan., Patty Ley of Quincy, David (Cathy) Ley of Quincy, Donna (Tim) Brecht of Fowler, Ill., and James Ley of Fairview Heights; her siblings, Fr. Ken Rosswog, O.F.M. of Manitowoc, Wis., and Carol Geers of Marblehead, Ill; 21 grandchildren, Amy Waltmon of Spring, Texas, Brandy (Dan) Willer of Quincy, Casey (Josh) Ellis of Washington, Ill., Kelly (Brad) Koetters of Washington, Ill., Adam (Lara) Walker of Alton, Jessica Ley of Glen Carbon Jacob (Christina) Ley of St. Jacob, Janine (Brian) Stanfield of Tulsa, Okla., Tommy (Amanda) Sanchez of Wichita, Kan., Ali (Allen) Greenlief of Prairie Village, Kan., Brandon (Leah) Ley of Quincy, Kelsey (David) Hayes of Quincy, Amanda (Jason) Darnell of O'Fallon, Mo., Heather Brecht of Philadelphia, Pa., Michael Brecht of St. Louis, Matthew Brecht (Jessie Morrell) of Decatur, Ill., Hannah (Luke) Taylor of Grand Island, N.Y., Holly Brecht of Fowler, Ill., Mitchell Brecht of Fowler, August Ley (fiance Nate Klipfel) of St. Charles, Mo., and Anita Ley of Sandy Springs, Ga.; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Ley of Rogers, Ark., John (Betty) Ley of Quincy, Robert (Delores) Ley of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Sr. Rose Anthony Rosswog, S.S.N.D.; brother-in-law, Roger Geers; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary (Robert) Hilgenbrinck, Rita Ley and Angela Ley.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church or ALS Therapy Development Institute.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.