Vernon Wayne Ellis, Sr., 83, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 12:28 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Pastor Marlin Rempfer will officiate.

Friends and family are invited to Vernon's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Vernon was born December 6, 1936, in Quincy, IL to Glenn "Shorty" and Viola Lantz Ellis.

He was married to L. Joann Clapp on March 26, 1955 at Central Baptist Church in Quincy. She survives.

In addition to his wife, other survivors include two children, Vernon "Vern" Ellis, Jr. (Mary) and Laura Cain (Tom); three grandchildren, Timothy Ellis, Amy Ellis, and Joshua Manley; and one sister, Joyce Trimpe.

Vernon was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Glenn and Ada Ellis; his mother and stepfather, Viola and Charles "Chalkie" Powell; one daughter, Leslie Manley (William); and two sisters, Glenna Summers and Edna Ellis.

Vernon held many positions at Kirlin's over the course of 24 years. He also worked at Value Village Discount Department Store in Dalton, IL, Macomb, IL, and Sun Prairie, WI, as well as Woolworth's at several different locations.

Vernon was a sports fanatic of all types, but especially enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals, University of Illinois Fighting Illini, Oakland Raiders, and Chicago Bears. He also loved golf and was a longtime member of the Bogey Busters golf league.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Manley, Dakota Cross, and Tom Cain.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson's Foundation.

