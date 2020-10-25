Virginia Mae Kearby, 89, a resident of the Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, formerly of rural LaPrairie, died at 3:53?a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the home.

She was born on January 26, 1931 on the family farm near Huntsville to Troy and Lula Waner Bilderback. She married Gerald Eugene (Gene) Kearby on February 4, 1951 at the Presbyterian Church in Augusta. He survives.

Virginia attended Huntsville Grade School. During her high school years, she lived with her Uncle Quintin and Aunt Esther Bilderback, graduating from Augusta High in 1949. Following graduation, she worked at John Mead Attorney's office in Augusta. In 1951, she and her husband moved to Urbana-Champaign where she worked in the U of I Campus Personnel office. They moved to Dunlap in June 1952, and back to the farm in rural La Prairie in 1955. Virginia was employed at the Hancock Co. Shelter Care Home in Augusta from July 1, 1976 to Jan 31, 1991 as head cook.

Virginia was an outstanding cook, seamstress, and homemaker whose family was very dear to her. True happiness came from hosting family gatherings and preparing delicious meals for them. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. Virginia had a "heart of gold", always putting others before herself. She was a member of the Shiloh Methodist Church until its closing, when she became a member of the Camden United Methodist Church. She also was a member of Schuyler Co. Home Extension, Mindale ABC Club, PTA, United Methodist women, and served as a Sunday School teacher at Shiloh Church.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Gene; one son, Terrill (Sue) Kearby of La Prairie, three daughters; Trudy (Greg) Veach of Bloomington, Sherri (Robert) Post of Galena, and Konnie (Jim) Crane of Rushville; 10 grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Lindsay, Justin (Christina) Veach, Brent (Sarah) Kearby, Leslie (Ryan) Bunge, Joel Post, Lindsey(Charlie) Post-Anderson, Hilary Post, Emilee (Kyle) Orwig, Gini Kearby, and Brady Crane; 12 great-grandchildren; one step-grandson;2 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard Eugene and Troy "Junior" Bilderback; and two sisters, Marilyn Bilderback and Eileen Bilderback Laxy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday October 26, 2020 at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen, IL by Rev. Charla Meyers. Burial will follow at Woodlawn cemetery in Augusta, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. . Please bring a mask if you plan to attend and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Memorials can be made to the Golden Good Shepherd Home or Camden United Methodist Church.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.

Published by Herald-Whig from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.